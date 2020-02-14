APEX is working on a lightweight battery-electric sports car that will be previewed in Geneva.

APEX announced that at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show early next month, it will unveil an all-electric sports car concept, currently known under a codename of AP-0.

Just a little is known about the UK-engineered EV, besides that it's expected to be a true driver's car with "superior acceleration, agility, handling and cornering ability".

It will also be an exceptionally light vehicle - just 1,200 kg, because it's crafted with a pure carbon fiber chassis.

"Designed, engineered and built in the UK, the APEX AP-0 is the product of a highly experienced and accomplished engineering team, led by Guy Colborne. Featuring a cutting-edge pure carbon fibre chassis, the AP-0 boasts a kerb weight of just 1,200 kg – an outstanding achievement for a battery electric vehicle.

The lightweight design of the AP-0 fuses the finest artistry with expert craftsmanship, not only affording it rapid acceleration, but also superior agility, outstanding handling and exceptional cornering ability."

