The Netherlands starts the year 2020 with a strong result of 3,184 new passenger plug-in car registrations.

The volume declined by about 2% year-over-year, but as the overall automotive market shrunk by 6%, the market share is still growing - to 7.2% (from 6.9% year ago).

For sure, those are not levels seen in the record month of December 2019, but still better than in most of Europe.

Interestingly, BEVs (60% of the plug-in segment) went down 24%, while PHEVs (40% of the segment) went up 69%.

Plug-in electric car sales in the Netherlands – January 2020

Usually, the highest monthly sales results were noted at the end of years, of which some incentives were ending.

Model rank

The model rank in the month of January is completely different than what we saw in 2019. First of all, there is the Opel Ampera-e (the European version of the Chevrolet Bolt EV) in first place with 309 registrations! This must be related to the huge discounts of the discontinued model.

Moreover, in second place, we see the Volkswagen e-Golf (304), which is enjoying relatively high popularity, despite the fact that it's soon to be replaced by the Volkswagen ID.3.

And finally, in third, is the plug-in hybrid Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV (235) - the model available for several years.

Tesla Model 3 was "just" sixth (152), but we must remember that Tesla usually delivers most of its cars in Europe in the last weeks of a particular quarter.

New faces in the rank are the Peugeot e-208 (above Renault ZOE) and Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4.

Top 20 for the year:

Source: EV Sales Blog