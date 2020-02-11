Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles this month scored so far the largest single order for its all-electric Volkswagen e-Crafter - 420 units will be delivered within two years to Chronopost, the French express shipping and delivery service (part of La Poste).

The e-Crafter was selected after extensive tests, but it's still a little surprising that it beat the French Renault Master Z.E. Moreover, a few months ago, the company ordered Voltia delivery vans (Nissan e-NV200 with an enlarged body).

According to Chronopost, by June 2020, the company will be supplying goods to customers using 100% alternative vehicles in more than 18 cities in France.

Löw underscored the significance of this order for Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles:

“This is the largest single e-Crafter order by a fleet customer to date, and it is another important step towards sustainable transport solutions for urban centres. We want to thank Chronopost for the trust they are putting in our vehicles for deliveries to customers over the last mile.”

Volkswagen e-Crafter specs: