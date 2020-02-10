One of the world's most powerful SUV, the Jeep Trackhawk, takes on the Tesla Model 3 at the drag strip. The Jeep gets the lead right away, but then the Model 3 Performance comes on strong.

Teslas are often found beating all sorts of extreme vehicles at the drag strip. In fact, more often than not, it's the Tesla that comes out on top even in matchups against vehicles with way more power.

That's the case here. The Jeep Trackhawk puts out 707 horsepower and can dash from 0 to 60 MPH in just 3.5 seconds. It also boasts a 1/4-mile time of 11.6 seconds.

What surprised us most in this matchup is that the Jeep gets quite a commanding lead off the line. Typically, Teslas fly off the line much quicker than other cars due to their instant torque. However, in this instance, the Jeep gets the early lead.

In the end, though, the Model 3 is able to reel in the Jeep, pass it and capture the win by a narrow margin.

Grab a look at the video to see the race in its entirety. The end result is a time of 11.41 seconds for the Model 3 and a time of 11.84 seconds for the Trackhawk.

Video description via Narendra Vuddanti on YouTube: