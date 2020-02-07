Range anxiety and the lack of adequate charging infrastructure is something that has plagued the EV segment since the beginning. Tesla has had an edge for some time due to its exclusive and proprietary Supercharger Network.

Now, with more compelling electric vehicles coming to market, companies are jumping onto the charging infrastructure bandwagon. Will Tesla's network eventually fall behind? Ben Sullins (Teslanomics) takes a look at the data in an attempt to answer this question.

The Supercharger Network continues to expand on a regular basis. In addition, Tesla is now building out its new, faster V3 Supercharger Network. The company just announced some 300 V3 Supercharging stops in North America. However, we're talking about a single company here, and a network that can only be used by Tesla owners. Keep in mind, Tesla has offered the opportunity for other automakers to join hands and use its Supercharger network, but that's a different story for another day.

On the other side of the coin, we have multiple legacy OEMs launching compelling EVs and working together with a growing number of companies that are investing in charging infrastructure. While Tesla is proving its success in terms of popularity and sales, it's still a small company in the grand scheme of things. Meanwhile, partnerships made up of multiple large automakers have the potential to have plenty of reach, not to mention there's no lack of finances and resources here.

This all makes it difficult to predict what the future holds. Check out Sullins' video above for a breakdown of where it all stands today, as well as a look into the future.

