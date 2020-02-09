Almost one in three new passenger cars registered in Sweden was a plug-in, most likely a plug-in hybrid.
The passenger plug-in electric car market in Sweden almost doubled, reaching its all-time highs in January 2020.
The number of registrations amounted to 5,153, about 94% more than a year ago, but more importantly, on an overall shrinking market (by 18%), the market share was an incredible 31%!
It's now one of the hottest plug-in markets globally, as we rarely see market share above 10%.
Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – January 2020
Best selling models
There is no competition for plug-in hybrids in Sweden, and without much of a surprise, the 2nd model evolution of the Volkswagen Passat GTE leads the market with 652 registrations.
The next six most popular plug-ins were also PHEVs, while the best-selling all-electric model was #7 Kia Niro EV (e-Niro) with a result of 282.
With a lot of new, more attractive plug-in hybrids on the market now, and in the near future, we expect that the PHEVs will remain in high demand.
Here are detailed numbers via the EV Sales Blog:
Source: EV Sales Blog