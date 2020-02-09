London Electric Vehicle Company (LEVC) just started to build the first prototypes of the plug-in van, announced last June, which is expected to have an all-electric range of up to 80 miles (130 km).

The new vehicle is sharing the TX e-City range extender technology with the LEVC TX taxi and is produced at the same production line in Ansty, Coventry, UK.

The unveiling of the production version is scheduled for Commercial Vehicle Show in April, while market launch for Q4 2020, after completing tests.

"Due to the advanced manufacturing flexibility of the LEVC factory, it has been possible to build these verification prototypes on the same line, fully integrated with current TX production. The prototypes will be deployed as test vehicles and undergo a strict development and homologation programme including hot and cold climate testing, durability and crash testing."

"LEVC’s electric van is constructed using the same lightweight aluminium architecture as its TX electric taxi - 30% lighter than a conventional steel body, resistant to any form of rust and pound for pound can absorb twice the crash energy of mild steel. It also shares class-leading manoeuvrability with a city-friendly turning circle of just 10.1m and, most importantly for drivers and fleet operators, the LEVC electric van will offer class leading total cost of ownership."

LEVC light commercial van specs:

all-electric range of 80 miles (130 km)

total range of 370 miles (600 km) in series-hybrid configuration (ICE used solely as a generator)

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC, commented:

“Prototype stage is an important milestone in our new electric van’s development process as we stay on track towards full production in Q4. This new van satisfies the growing demand zero-emissions vehicles in the 1-tonne segment, currently dominated by diesel products, and combines this with extended mileage capability to totally eliminate any range-anxiety. It’s an intelligent green mobility solution for any commercial vehicle operator.”

