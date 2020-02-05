Renault Trucks (part of Volvo Trucks) announced its largest electric truck order so far for 20 Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. model for the Carlsberg Group.

The 26-tonne D Wide Z.E. (produced at the plant in Blainville-sur-Orne, Calvados, France) is a counterpart of the Volvo FE Electric. Equipped with a 200 kWh battery, it's expected to have a range of up to 200 km (124 miles).

All of the trucks will be delivered this year and operated by the Feldschlösschen brewery, the Group's Swiss subsidiary.

"These 20 Renault Trucks D Wide Z.E. 26t will make daily delivery rounds of between 100 and 200 km to supply Feldschlösschen Swiss clients from the brewer's 15 logistical sites in Switzerland. Feldschlösschen is committed to zero-emission logistics, partly through production sites being served by railway lines."

Bruno Blin, president of Renault Trucks emphasizes: “It is the first order of this scale in Europe. It proves to our customers that the transport sector is undergoing a major transformation and reflects an industrial and commercial reality: our Renault Trucks electric trucks are rolling off the assembly line and will be on the roads of Europe in a few weeks’ time.”