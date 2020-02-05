Customer deliveries of the Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 might be delayed.

The coronavirus turns out to be a major complication for the Chinese economy, including the automotive industry as we see multiple signs of halting production and/sales.

Some manufacturers, like most recently Hyundai, were forced to halt production in South Korea, as supplies of parts from China were constrained (Reuters).

The problems are affecting Tesla, which - according to Chinese media via Moneyball - will delay Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 deliveries planned for February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

See also

q4 2019 tesla production sites assignment capacity Let's Look At Tesla Production Sites By Model Assignment, Capacity
tesla gigafactory 3 progress january 23 2020 Tesla Gigafactory 3 Construction Progress January 23, 2020: Video
 

Hopefully, China will be able to control the situation as the automotive industry was already under pressure because of declining sales. That includes the plug-in market as well.