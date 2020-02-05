The coronavirus turns out to be a major complication for the Chinese economy, including the automotive industry as we see multiple signs of halting production and/sales.

Some manufacturers, like most recently Hyundai, were forced to halt production in South Korea, as supplies of parts from China were constrained (Reuters).

The problems are affecting Tesla, which - according to Chinese media via Moneyball - will delay Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 deliveries planned for February due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hopefully, China will be able to control the situation as the automotive industry was already under pressure because of declining sales. That includes the plug-in market as well.