Volvo sales in January were significantly affected by the updated tax system in Sweden and lower sales in China, which brings the overall global result down by 9.7% year-over-year to 45,752.

The positive is a quick expansion of plug-in hybrid sales as the Recharge line-up improved by 63.3% year-over-year to around 6,177 units (estimated) and 13.5% of the overall volume globally (up from 7.5% in January 2019).

"Volvo Cars’ Recharge line-up of chargeable Volvo models reported a 63.3 per cent jump in January sales compared with the same period last year, and comprised 13.5 per cent of all cars sold in the month. The comparable share at the end of January 2019 stood at 7.5 per cent."

That's not bad compared to an average share of 6.51% in 2019, and in the right direction to achieve the goal of 20% plug-in share in 2020.

"The company aims for plug-in hybrid cars to reach a 20 per cent share of sales in 2020. Recharge is the overarching brandname for all chargeable Volvo models with a fully electric or plug-in hybrid powertrain."

A detailed break-up of regional sales is given below: