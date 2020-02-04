Ford's recent media release banks on Super Bowl popularity to focus on the upcoming Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossover's frunk, which apparently can accommodate a spread of shrimp cocktail, or according to Hooniverse, perhaps gallons of clam chowder. We assume this is a joke and photoshopped, but who's to know for sure, right?

While hardcore EV fans, owners, and advocates are certainly aware of the 'frunk,' it may not be something most traditional car owners are aware of. For those who don't know, many electric vehicles have a front trunk (frunk) in addition to the traditional rear trunk.

The frunk is typically smaller than the car's conventional trunk, but it still adds to overall cargo space. In addition, it adds unique versatility that some may have never considered, and Ford is now touting the frunk in its new press release about the upcoming all-electric Mustang Mach-E crossover.

Ford shares:

"Here are four ways football fans can elevate their tailgates for next season with the all-electric Mustang Mach-E’s front trunk, or frunk, a 4.8-cubic-foot plastic space – the equivalent to a 36-gallon cooler – that sits underneath the hood."

In summary, Ford says the Mach-E's frunk is about the size of a large cooler and you can fill it with ice and fit about 1,000 chicken wings in there. Most importantly, "you can open the drain cap and hose down the front trunk when you get home."

Let's look forward to the new future of incredibly versatile cars and SUVs that are all-electric, of course.