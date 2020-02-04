We've seen Tesla's Dyno Mode in action already, but how does the hidden setting impact Model 3 acceleration? YouTuber Erik Strait (DAErik) sets out to answer that question. Keep in mind, he's a trained driver testing the feature in a relatively safe manner, and he provides plenty of disclaimers. He also makes it clear that he's not going to attempt doughnuts or any risky driving.

We've reported now a few times on Tesla's new Dyno Mode testing feature, which disables systems such as traction control, stability control, and automatic emergency braking. For those unaware, it's a feature that's supposed to be reserved for testing and not for use on public roads.

More specifically, Tesla Dyno Mode should only be used only for dyno testing, otherwise you may be putting yourself and others at risk. However, in some cases, trained drivers may use it on a closed track or in a safe situation to test the car out to see how it performs with the safety features turned off. While we don't advise this, some interesting results do come from the controlled tests.

Earlier today, we shared Sasha Anis' (Mountain Pass Performance) video showcasing Dyno Mode testing in snowy conditions. Now, we get new information about how Tesla's safety systems impact acceleration.

Check out the video and leave us your thoughts in the comments.

