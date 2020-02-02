The recently launched Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated attracted another volume order in Sweden, as cities already recognize EVs as a viable solution.

After the 157 articulated buses, ordered by Transdev for Gothenburg, Sweden, now another 60 were ordered by Nobina for Malmö, Sweden. That's almost 220 within just a few months in a single country.

Nobina will receive the buses in 2021 (January-April) and send them on route 5 and 7 in Malmö.

Those new 18 m (or 18.7 m) buses can take some 150 passengers, and with up to 396 kWh battery, supported by a high-power opportunity charging, should be able to replace diesel equivalents 1:1.

"The Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated is prepared to be able to run in restricted areas with particularly tough standards for noise, exhaust emissions and speed, for instance in zero-emission zones and indoor bus stops."

Henrik Dagnäs, MD at Nobina Sweden said:

“We are seeing a rapid change of public transport where the electric buses and technology are meeting the needs of society and passengers for efficient, comfortable and sustainable public transport. Volvo's electric articulated buses and high battery capacity meet our needs and high demands for modern and sustainable bus traffic in Malmö”.

Gallery: Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated

8 Photos

Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated specs:

