Esteemed and hugely followed automotive publication carwow pit the Tesla Model X against a plethora of hardcore "rivals," including the BMW M8, Audi R8, Mercedes-AMG GT, and legendary Porsche 911.

Carwow asserts that this is its best drag race to date, and we are apt to agree since it showcases some of the most incredible and exciting high-performance cars to date. However, the super crazy part here comes down to whether or not a high-performance large all-electric SUV can even so much as touch such super sports cars on the high-performance front.

Keep in mind the competitors are all non-competing super luxury sport coupes. These rival cars are the best of the best when it comes to overall performance, and they're priced accordingly.

So, despite the discrepancy in real-world comparisons, how does the large Telsa Model X stack up? Check out the video to find out. Then leave us your observations in the comment section below.

