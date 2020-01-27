How does the Tesla Model X Performance compare to non-rival German luxury gas-powered sports cars?
Esteemed and hugely followed automotive publication carwow pit the Tesla Model X against a plethora of hardcore "rivals," including the BMW M8, Audi R8, Mercedes-AMG GT, and legendary Porsche 911.
Carwow asserts that this is its best drag race to date, and we are apt to agree since it showcases some of the most incredible and exciting high-performance cars to date. However, the super crazy part here comes down to whether or not a high-performance large all-electric SUV can even so much as touch such super sports cars on the high-performance front.
Keep in mind the competitors are all non-competing super luxury sport coupes. These rival cars are the best of the best when it comes to overall performance, and they're priced accordingly.
So, despite the discrepancy in real-world comparisons, how does the large Telsa Model X stack up? Check out the video to find out. Then leave us your observations in the comment section below.
Video Description via carwow on YouTube:
BMW M8 v Audi R8 v AMG GT 4dr v 911 vs Tesla Model X: DRAG RACE
THIS. IS. IT! Our biggest and best drag race EVER! Mat, Yianni and Raz from Remove Before Race are on the start line, and they’re lining up respectively in an Audi R8 V10, a Tesla Model X P100D and an AMG GT 63 S 4-door! …oh, and if that isn’t enough, they’re also brought along the new BMW M8 Competition and a Porsche 911 Carrera 4S! Could it be our most exciting drag race yet?! You’ll have to keep watching to find out…