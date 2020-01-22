Hyundai and Kia are currently selling some of the best and most compelling electric vehicles on the market. They are not the most luxurious or the fastest, but they are honest and, most importantly, they provide excellent range.

The Hyundai Kona Electric is one of the most popular, and its popularity stems from its mix of being a crossover, a genuinely good car and an electric vehicle with plenty of autonomy. That’s why it’s no surprise that autoTrader Canada has named it its Best Green Vehicle Under $50,000 award.

The main plus point highlighted by the Canadian outlet is the fact that moving from a gasoline car to the all-electric Kona feels easy and natural; it won’t be a drastically new experience that may put some drivers off. At the same time, those who are already familiar with EVs will find a lot to like about it, especially its surprisingly eager acceleration and quiet cabin.

Then there is the matter of the car’s range which in Canada is rated at 415 km, making it one of the longer range EVs available at any price point. Speaking of price, the Kona Electric can be had in Canada from $44,999 CAD, which equates to about $34,300 USD; in the U.S., the vehicle has a starting price of $37,190 USD.