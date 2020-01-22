After showing off the T-ONE Truck & TORQ Semi late last year at the CIIE in Shanghai, Neuron EV has revealed yet another model. However, unlike the previous two which are real concepts, the Neuron EV Vega all-electric crossover only lives in the virtual realm for now.

From a design standpoint, it certainly looks like it’s related to the other two vehicles from Neuron EV, and if you’re familiar with the Citroen C4 Cactus crossover (that’s highly popular in Europe), you will see its visual link to that model. We won’t cast any opinions on whether or not it looks good, but it’s certainly a bold and noticeable shape.

Neuron says this vehicle will be built on the company’s modular electric vehicle platform (also used to underpin the T-One semi), so it “is a unique crossover which combines the ride comfort of a passenger vehicle with the durability of a truck.”

The Neuron EV Vega measures 16 feet (4.87 meters) in length, is 6.5 feet (1.98 meters) wide and 5.5 feet (1.67 meters) high. According to the official blurb, it promises to offer excellent levels of space for five passengers and cargo.

The capacity of its battery pack wasn’t mentioned, but we are assured that it will be big. Its driving dynamics are also touted as being excellent and it is also deemed a very safe vehicle (even though it doesn’t actually exist yet).

Gallery: Neuron EV Vega

No word on when an actual concept or prototype will be shown, though. The company will showcase the T-One and TORQ concepts in Los Angeles sometime later this year; they’re currently on display at the Central Business District of Hongqiao, in Shanghai, China.