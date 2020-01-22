It looks like the retrowave version of the Citroen C4 Cactus.
After showing off the T-ONE Truck & TORQ Semi late last year at the CIIE in Shanghai, Neuron EV has revealed yet another model. However, unlike the previous two which are real concepts, the Neuron EV Vega all-electric crossover only lives in the virtual realm for now.
From a design standpoint, it certainly looks like it’s related to the other two vehicles from Neuron EV, and if you’re familiar with the Citroen C4 Cactus crossover (that’s highly popular in Europe), you will see its visual link to that model. We won’t cast any opinions on whether or not it looks good, but it’s certainly a bold and noticeable shape.
Neuron says this vehicle will be built on the company’s modular electric vehicle platform (also used to underpin the T-One semi), so it “is a unique crossover which combines the ride comfort of a passenger vehicle with the durability of a truck.”
The Neuron EV Vega measures 16 feet (4.87 meters) in length, is 6.5 feet (1.98 meters) wide and 5.5 feet (1.67 meters) high. According to the official blurb, it promises to offer excellent levels of space for five passengers and cargo.
The capacity of its battery pack wasn’t mentioned, but we are assured that it will be big. Its driving dynamics are also touted as being excellent and it is also deemed a very safe vehicle (even though it doesn’t actually exist yet).
No word on when an actual concept or prototype will be shown, though. The company will showcase the T-One and TORQ concepts in Los Angeles sometime later this year; they’re currently on display at the Central Business District of Hongqiao, in Shanghai, China.
IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visionary automotive company Neuron EV has recently unveiled its latest vehicle innovation—VEGA, a pure electric Crossover Utility Vehicle.
The introduction of VEGA spotlights Neuron's electric passenger vehicle line up. Built on the company's modular electric platform, VEGA shares a similar robust construction of its electric truck, the T-ONE, unveiled in November of last year. The result is a unique crossover which combines ride comfort of a passenger vehicle with the durability of a truck.
The VEGA truck-based chassis provides solid structural rigidity while the electric propulsion system delivers a smooth and fuel-efficient drive. The flexibility of the platform allows the vehicle to optimize its wheel to body ratio, making the architecture dynamic while enlarging battery space. The elevated height and forward driving position of the VEGA provides open visibility and engaging experience.
The VEGA falls into the mid-size SUV category with a length of 16 feet, width of 6.5 feet, and height of 5.5 feet. It has five doors including the rear hatch for added cargo storage, expansive head room with its stretched dome shaped roof, and a spacious interior that can comfortably seat five passengers.
Electric utility vehicles have been touted to have many advantages over its gas-powered counterparts, like low maintenance, engaging driving dynamics, silent operation, zero emission, and improved safety, to name just a few.
Neuron EV has said that the performance of electric vehicles over time have been standardized for daily operation, and they're interested in factors that go beyond performance statistics. These values include economic benefits, spatial experience, and smart technology solutions.
"Our vehicles are simple and functional which emphasizes ease of use, reliability, and high quality," says Neuron EV branding manager Casey Hyun. "We work to make a timeless difference for humanity, where everyone organically contributes to making the future better by driving clean energy cars. Our belief is strong, and our vehicles are simple because of that reason. Simple means strong from within."
Neuron EV recently held a brand exhibition in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, entitled "Driven to Be the Change," where visitors learned about the company's initiatives towards improving humanity through innovation in sustainability using automotive technology.
The company also has an ongoing exhibition at the Central Business District of Hongqiao, which features both the T.ONE and TORQ vehicles. The vehicles are expected to return to Los Angeles for a future exhibition.