Former Ford CEO Mark Fields was recently asked in CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" about Tesla and EVs. As we already heard what Bob Lutz thinks about Tesla, it was quite interesting to see another point of view.

Fields noted that electric vehicles are clearly the future of the automotive industry, although adoption rates and the payoffs are the important unknown.

In terms of Tesla, he appreciates that Elon Musk and his team were able to create an iconic brand for EVs.

Investors are bullish about electrification and Tesla can surf this wave, expanding in China and Europe, as well as introducing new products.

Tesla is also more than an automotive company, with solar, energy storage, autonomous driving software and other business areas.

The only missing part, according to Mark Fields, is whether they will be consistently profitable? We guess that with more than 100,000 car sales per quarter, and so much positive news in recent months, at least in the near term, Tesla's perspectives are bright. On the longer horizon, it's always difficult to forecast.