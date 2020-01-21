Jaguar Land Rover just announced an unprecedented deal with Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, which ordered 700 I-PACE for its for public sector staff across the UK.

That's a really big single contract considering that I-PACE sales averaged around 1,400 a month globally over the first 11 months of 2019.

The first I-PACE are expected to be leased from April 2020.

"The agreement via Northumbria Healthcare’s NHS Fleet Solutions, will give staff from more than 200 organisations access to lease the Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE over a three-year period." "The fleet of I-PACEs will be available to public sector staff at organisations which are signed up to NHS Fleet Solutions from April 2020. Employees will pay for their vehicles via salary sacrifice."

Hopefully, the year 2020 will bring more success like this to Jaguar, strengthening the company on the path of electrification.

Sir James Mackey – Chief Executive Northumbria Healthcare, said:

“We are delighted to be working with Jaguar Land Rover UK, this is a great deal for NHS and public sector staff and delivers genuine benefit to our patients.” “To have a fleet of cars that are fully electric demonstrates our on-going commitment to making decisions that reduce our impact on the environment and help us become greener.”

Claire Watson-Brown, National Contract Hire & Public Sector Manager, Jaguar Land Rover UK, said:

“We are very proud to provide NHS and Public Sector staff with this fleet of Jaguar I-PACEs. The I-PACE demonstrates our latest electric vehicle technology, developed here in the UK to deliver clean, sustainable and efficient transport.”