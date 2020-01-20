Several months back, The Fast Lane Car started covering Tesla vehicles on a regular basis. This comes as no surprise since Tesla is now in the news constantly, even on many sites that never had anything to do with cars or don't really seem to support green energy or electrification.

The Fast Lane Car covers fast cars, so Tesla is right up its alley. The publication bought a Tesla Model 3, damaged it, had it repaired, sold it, and bought a Model X. Ever since then, they've been testing the all-electric crossover to see how it stacks up to conventional SUVs.

In this most recent test, we get to see three of the quickest family haulers on the market today. The Model X, of course, in addition to the BMW X7 M50i and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63.

The Model X starts at $84,990. The Bimmer will set you back at least $100,000. The AMG starts around $75,000.

Check out the video to learn about the results. Then, leave us a comment below.

Video Description via The Fast Lane Car on YouTube: