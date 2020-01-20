This TeslaCam video captures a Toyota blowing by a Tesla on the highway. The Toyota then appears to try to exit the expressway way too late, but loses control and smashes the wall. Either that or some tire blow out (mechanical failure) occurred, which could've caused the car to lose control.

There's a lesson to learn here though and it's that far exceeding the speed limit is never advisable. Additionally, passes shouldn't happen in the right lane and when you're traveling way over the limit, your perception of when to exit may be skewed.

There's simply no reason for the Toyota to be flying by so quickly in the right lane, but we wish we knew what actually caused the wreck. Could it have been the glare from the sun?

There are two videos of the event. the one above shows the Toyota quickly gaining on the Tesla Model 3 and then switches to when the car passes the Tesla and hits the wall. The one below just shows the Toyota as it passed the Tesla. Judging from the videos though, it seems the Toyota is traveling a good 20-25 miles per hour (maybe even more) faster than the Model 3.

Video descriptions via Trip Wickersham on YouTube: