Portugal nearly set a new, monthly plug-in electric car sales record in December, as the 1,354 units at 7.5% market share were just 4 below October's result.

After the full 12-months of 2019, sales in Portugal increased by 54% year-over-year to 12,703. The average market share is also one of the highest in Europe - 5.7%.

Plug-in electric car sales in Portugal - December 2019

One of the biggest surprises is that the Nissan LEAF (1,622 YTD) managed to maintain its advantage over the Tesla Model 3 (1,543) through the end of the year.

The LEAF was also the most popular plug-in model in Portugal in 2018, but we doubt whether repeating the success is possible this year.

In 2020, we might see the new Renault ZOE fighting for the top position.

Source: EV Sales Blog