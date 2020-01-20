Plug-in electric car sales in Switzerland grow at a very high rate, even for European standards. Besides outstanding results, the Swiss market brings also a few surprises.

In December, sales hit a new all-time record of 3,584 (up 172% year-over-year) and a market share of 10%!

The total sales in 2019 amounted to 17,176 (up 82% year-over-year) and an average market share of 5.5%.

Plug-in car sales in Switzerland – December 2019

The top-selling model in Switzerland is - as in many other countries - was the Tesla Model 3 (1,188 in December and 5,024 YTD). The Model 3 is now also one of the most popular models in the country, regardless of powertrain.

The next two most popular models were Renault ZOE (1,799) and BMW i3 (1,076). The ZOE and Volkswagen e-Golf also set its own new sales records in December, of 385 and 348 respectively.

The biggest surprise for last month was the all-new Ford Explorer PHEV with 174 new registrations and #19 place YTD!

Should we expect more great results also this year in Switzerland or, even more in general, in Europe?

Source: EV Sales Blog