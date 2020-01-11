Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV results in the U.S. are a little bit disappointing, as the model that was delayed several times over a few years, didn't make any significant sales splash since December 2017.

According to the official numbers, in 2019 sales amounted to 2,810, which is 32.5% less than in 2018 (4,166). Cumulatively, sales recently reached 7,075.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - December 2019

The Outlander PHEV sales account for some 2.3% of the total Mitsubishi volume (it was 3.5% a year earlier).

Maybe the 12 kWh battery and 22 miles (35.4 km) of all-electric EPA range are simply not enough to convince customers in the current market stage?

For comparison, in Europe, we are expecting some 35,000 of Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales solely in 2019, as well over 150,000 already sold cumulatively.

The global number crossed the 200,000 level in Spring 2019, so now it might be around 250,000.