CBS Atlanta recently aired a story about the dangers of road rage. The news channel hopes to alert and inform people so that they can be better prepared for potential incidents.

Road rage is a growing problem. Most people who drive on a regular basis have probably experienced it. However, sadly, unless an incident occurs, there may not be a whole lot you can do about it, aside from making a note of the driver's license plate number and contacting the authorities. With that said, it's not safe to try to write something down or take pictures while you're driving.

Not long ago, we noted the growing popularity of aftermarket dashcams. With a dashcam in your vehicle, you can safely record incidents as they occur. Tesla vehicles now offer a built-in dashcam (TeslaCam) as standard equipment. Since the technology's launch, it has proven incredibly helpful in many cases.

According to CBS Atlanta, a Tesla Model 3 driver experienced a bout of road rage and was able to get it all on video via her TeslaCam. She posted the video on social media and then learned that others had similar issues with the same driver. Interestingly, another Tesla driver watched the entire incident unfold and also recorded video, which he later shared on social media after seeing the initial story.

