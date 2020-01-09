As we continue to insist, there's no doubt Tesla Autopilot and other similar semi-autonomous driving features have saved more people than they've hurt. Sure, there are going to be times and cases when the technology falters and/or when drivers make bad choices that lead to disaster.

For the above reason, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is currently looking into some recent Tesla crashes that may have happened with Autopilot engaged. While some hardcore Tesla fans are upset by this, it's important to remember that this is the NHTSA's job. If there is some issue discovered, the tech will have to be improved and Tesla owners will be even safer in the future.

Despite news of NHTSA probes and some negative reports about Autopilot's quirks, there are a multitude of Tesla owners who love the technology. They argue that, when used correctly, it can and will save your life.

The above video is yet another example of Tesla Autopilot predicting what could have resulted in a terrible collision. The car "sees" the approaching vehicle and stops before the driver may have been able to react.

What are your experiences with Tesla Autopilot and other advanced driver assistance technologies? Please share them with us in the comment section.

Video Description via RedSilverMsk on YouTube: