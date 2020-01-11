December finally brings some growth for Nissan LEAF sales in its home market, but that's mostly because of the low base of December 2018.

With 1,157 sales last month (up 154% year-over-year), the LEAF closed the year 2019 in Japan with 19,789 sales (#38 most popular model).

The total result is 23% lower than in the record year 2018, but on the positive side, it's still the second-best year for the LEAF in Japan ever. There is also no other BEV even close to the LEAF.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan – December 2019

After more than nine years on the market, Nissan sold 134,930 LEAFs in Japan, but the long-term progress (aside 2015 and 2018) is kind of slow and steady.

We are looking forward to 2020 with caution as the Nissan is currently not in a good shape, as well as the LEAF is now aged and has lost momentum globally.

At least in Japan, the 62 kWh Nissan LEAF e+ hasn't made a big splash.

Nissan LEAF sales in Japan and U.S. – December 2019