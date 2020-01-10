The MG (part of Chinese SAIC) is another brand that celebrates a significant success of its electric car program in the UK.

In 2019, the company sold a record 13,075 cars (up 45%), out of which 659 happened to be all-electric MG ZS EV. That's about 5% or one in 20 cars, despite the ZS EV being introduced just in several months ago (from September 2019 on).

"Sales performance was boosted significantly thanks to the arrival of the brand’s first-ever fully electric model – the MG ZS EV – which is leading the way in bringing affordable, zero-emissions transport to car-buying families throughout the UK. Already boasting a strong orderbook, MG delivered 659 MG ZS EVs to customers in 2019. This represents a 5% mix of MG’s total volume which is over three times the industry’s EV mix which reached 1.6% in 2019."

Compared to 8,136 MG ZS, the all-electric version is responsible for 8.1% of the model sales.

The year 2020 should be even better because MG has a few thousand ZS EV on order in the UK (2,000 were ordered by end of September), as well the fact that it's gearing up to introduce a plug-in hybrid SUV, the MG eHS model.

