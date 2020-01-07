Most legacy automakers have certainly dragged their feet when it comes to EVs. Some people will be quick to say their technology is way behind and their products aren't worth buying. This is because most of these folks are comparing all EVs to those produced by Tesla.

It's important to step back and realize that while traditional automakers probably could make incredible electric cars, they may not necessarily want to, at least not yet, since it really doesn't make a whole lot of sense for them to do so.

On the other hand, Tesla is an outlier since it only makes EVs. With that said, the Silicon Valley automaker has proven that it's difficult in many ways, and especially financially. However, part of this is because Tesla is a newer company and has started from the ground up, whereas most legacy OEMs are well-established and have been for years.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell has spent the last year or so dissecting the industry and speaking with several CEOs in the space. In that time, he's learned quite a bit.

Mitchell was recently on the Third Row Podcast Tesla podcast. We've embedded the entire one-hour panel discussion below, though you can focus on the shorter clip above to get Mitchell's take on legacy OEMs and the future of EVs. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Video Description via Sean Mitchell (All Things EV) on YouTube: