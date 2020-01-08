Hopefully, in 2020, we will see another big jump to the 150,000-200,000 range.
Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) maintained a high rate of expansion of all-electric car sales this year and, according to the latest data, some 87,000 BEVs were sold by Hyundai and Kia (including 45,000 during the first six months).
Compared to around 50,000 a year earlier, the growth rate is about 74%.
Hyundai Motor Group BEV sales:
- 2015: 11,000
- 2016: 14,000 (up 27%)
- 2017: 25,000 (up 79%)
- 2018: 50,000 (up 100%)
- 2019: 87,000 (up 74%)
More detailed numbers for brands reveal that most of the volume was moved by the Hyundai brand, which focused mostly on the Hyundai Kona Electric (over 45,000 sales in 2019).
Hyundai BEV sales:
- 2015: -
- 2016: 6,000
- 2017: 17,000
- 2018: 37,000
- 2019: 62,000
Kia BEV sales:
- 2015: 11,000
- 2016: 8,000
- 2017: 8,000
- 2018: 13,000
- 2019: 25,000
