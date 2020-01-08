Hyundai Motor Group (Hyundai, Kia and Genesis) maintained a high rate of expansion of all-electric car sales this year and, according to the latest data, some 87,000 BEVs were sold by Hyundai and Kia (including 45,000 during the first six months).

Compared to around 50,000 a year earlier, the growth rate is about 74%.

Hyundai Motor Group BEV sales:

2015: 11,000

2016: 14,000 (up 27%)

2017: 25,000 (up 79%)

2018: 50,000 (up 100%)

2019: 87,000 (up 74%)

More detailed numbers for brands reveal that most of the volume was moved by the Hyundai brand, which focused mostly on the Hyundai Kona Electric (over 45,000 sales in 2019).

Hyundai BEV sales:

2015: -

2016: 6,000

2017: 17,000

2018: 37,000

2019: 62,000

Kia BEV sales:

2015: 11,000

2016: 8,000

2017: 8,000

2018: 13,000

2019: 25,000

