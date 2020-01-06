Yes, Tesla designed its Cybertruck in such a way that people in the know, and with the right expertise, could actually build a replica on their own, and even by hand. This is not to say it would ever be able to be mass-produced, not to mention it probably won't have the range of Tesla's vehicles or the ability to be regularly updated, but it will look like a Cybertruck for sure.

With that said, we present to you a video from Chinese Tesla fans. They actually took the time to build their own Tesla Cybertruck.

The above video was shared by China-based YouTube channel Maker Beta. It's important to note that this is not a toy. It's not a small or radio-controlled Tesla Cybertruck. Instead, it's a spot-on replica of the real deal. The video takes us through the process that led to such an achievement, and it's incredibly interesting, to say the least.

There have been questions surrounding whether or not other automakers might follow in Tesla's footsteps with their upcoming all-electric pickup trucks. The truth is, it wouldn't be hard, and they could save a ton of money in the process. However, don't hold your breath, since that's not likely to happen anytime soon, if ever. In the meantime, individuals can have their good share of fun while proving the endless possibilities.