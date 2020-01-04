In 2019 Sweden managed to achieve a pretty rare thing - more than one in ten cars sold in the country was a plug-in of some kind.

The total number of passenger plug-in car registrations amounted to 40,399, which is 39% more than a year ago. The market share improved from 8% in 2018 to 11% in 2019!

December, at 4,811, was, by the way, a new monthly record.

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – December 2019

Best selling models

Without any surprise, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV brought the victory to the end of the year with 4,716 sales.

Tesla Model 3, on the other hand, managed to deliver a strong second place (4,214) in a market basically dominated by plug-in hybrids. That's also outstanding.

The best-selling model during the past three months was the 2nd model evolution of the Volkswagen Passat GTE, but the late introduction allowed it only to take sixth place for the year (2,120), after three years of market lead (#1 in 2016, 2017 and 2018).

Here are detailed numbers via the EV Sales Blog:

Source: EV Sales Blog