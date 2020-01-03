This TeslaCam video catches a speeding BMW that slides out of control into a semi truck. The BMW then catches fire, while the driver flees the scene on foot. Watch the video footage of this crazy chain of events right here.

According to the video uploader, the BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed (80-plus MPH). This is not advisable given the wet road conditions. The BMW likely hydroplanes due to the water and speed and then slams into the rear of the semi.

Sometime shortly thereafter, the BMW catches fire. The car can't be seen in the video, but we do catch some of the smoke on the left of the screen. Multiple cars stop (including the Tesla), likely to either attempt to assist those involved in the wreck or to call for help.

Then, and perhaps to everyone's shock and awe, the BMW driver emerges and walks across the expressway and up the embankment, thus fleeing the scene. But why? He seems unshaken by the event, but if he was racing on the highway (and/or under the influence) then he's surely going to rightfully be in big trouble for this one. Even fleeing by foot won't matter much as the car can be identified, as can he most likely via the images in this video.

TeslaCam continues to capture some of the strangest events and this one is near the top. A major crash, followed by a fire and the driver walking away. We never would've imagined seeing this on video, yet here it is.

Video description via Tim Lussier on YouTube: