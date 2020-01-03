This video captures a Ford Focus slamming into the rear of a Tesla Model 3. The Focus driver briefly pulled over before speeding off and fleeing the scene. Can you help identify the Focus by its license plate?

The video uploader (also the owner of the Model 3) is asking for our help. On Facebook, he stated:

So this happened today.... Anyone on PC who can make out the license plate at 0:42 by chance?

As you'll see in the video, the black Ford Focus fails to halt to the cars stopped in front. The Focus then slams into the rear of the Model 3. For a few moments, it appears as though the driver of the Focus has pulled over, but then, for reasons unknown to us, the Focus speeds away.

Here's what we know. The driver of the Focus is a male, the accident occurred in Tampa, Florida and it appears as though the Ford driver is on his cellphone at the time of the crash. Take a look at the images we've gathered below to see if you can make out some additional details and/or identify the plate number.

Gallery: Ford Focus Hits Tesla

13 Photos

Video description via Jarred Cannon on YouTube: