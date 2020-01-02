A suspected drunk driver in a Mazda 6 hit a parked Tesla Model 3. The Mazda then flipped and landed on its top, while the Tesla sustained what appears to be just some minor damage. See the crash scene and learn more details in this on-the-scene video right here.

it's not all that clear from the footage as to what actually occurred here, but from the video description and from viewing the footage, it seems the Mazda hit and possibly ricocheted off the parked Model 3. This most likely happened when the Model 3's curbside wheel impacted the curb and took the brunt of the force.

Gallery: Tesla Mazda Crash Scene

6 Photos

The Mazda 6 then perhaps "bounced" back into the middle of the road with such force that it rolled onto its roof.

Perhaps that's entirely wrong, but there's not much to go on here in terms of information or details.

We do know that the driver of the Mazda 6 was suspected of driving under the influence and that he'she had to be extricated from the toppled vehicle.

Any guesses as to what happened here? Let us know your take in comments.

Video description via SoCal Code 3 on YouTube: