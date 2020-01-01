Let's recap what people actually think of the Tesla Cybertruck. Does the average American even know about this upcoming Tesla? Have they seen it online? If so, were they pleasantly surprised or outright disgusted?

Not long ago, we shared the results of a survey about the Tesla Cybertruck. While there are many random surveys available online, the recent effort by PIPLSAY. (PS.) appealed to us since it questioned over 21,000 people about, arguably, the most talked-about new vehicle reveal of 2019.

Now, PS. has shared its new YouTube channel with us. At this point in time, it only has two subscribers and about 15 videos, though many of them are quite interesting. The channel's latest video (above) is a quick recap of the previous survey results. While it doesn't provide a ton of information, it's concise and well-produced. The best part is that PS. has confirmed it will be providing more related coverage in the future.

What do you think of the Tesla Cybertruck? We'd love to compare the survey results to responses from our audience.

Video Description via Piplsay Official on YouTube: