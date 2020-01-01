If you're seeking an all-electric SUV, there aren't many choices. This is especially true if you want one that's a true family hauler with plenty of range. In fact, the Tesla Model X is really the only choice on the market today. The Audi e-tron and Jaguar I-Pace are solid options in many ways, but they don't offer as much space or range.

Being that the Model X is considered a premium, high-performance vehicle, it makes sense to compare it to other similarly priced luxury performance SUVs. Two top candidates include the BMW X3 M Competition and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. However, it's important to note here that in The Fast Lane Car's video comparison above, the Tesla is NOT the Performance model, while the competing vehicles are both top-of-the-line trims.

The base Tesla Model X Long Range carries a starting price of $84,900. Similarly, about $88,000 will get you the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, as tested by The Fast Lane Car. The BMW X3 M Competition starts at $76,900.

Check out the video above to see how these SUVs stack up when it comes to performance. You may be quite surprised by the results. Once you're done watching, we'd love to hear from you in the comment section below.

Video Description via The Fast Lane Car on YouTube: