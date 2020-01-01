For no apparent reason, the driver of this BMW SUV decides to merge right into the space occupied by the Tesla. Then, the BMW driver hits the brakes too. Why is the world full of such awful drivers?

As you'll see in the video, there's plenty of other opportunities for the BMW to merge (like behind the Tesla or further up ahead of the Tesla), but for some reason the driver of the SUV decides to do so right into the path of the Tesla.

This unexplained move perplexes us, but at least a crash was avoided. The driver of the Tesla slows and veers a bit to avoid being hit by the faulty merger, but even as the BMW pulls into the lane occupied by the Tesla, the driver decides to stomp on the brakes. It's almost as if the BMW driver is purposely trying to make the Tesla hit it.

At least that's our take on the situation, but grab a look at the video and let us know your thoughts on this too.

Video description via Rick Hatswell on YouTube: