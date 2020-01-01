The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, together with London Councils and TfL, announced a £4 million ($5.24 million) investment in residential charging points across 29 boroughs.

It will be enough to install more than 1,000 charging points (AC) by the end of 2020, on top of 1,500 already installed, and further support the strong growth of plug-in electric car sales.

"This will build on work that has already seen 1,500 charging points installed across the capital to help Londoners without access to off-street parking, using innovative solutions such as retrofitting lamp posts. Delivering electric vehicle charging points in residential areas is one of London Councils’ Pledges to Londoners."

Besides the AC charging points, there are also more than 300 DC fast chargers available in London, out of which 226 were placed with support of the Transport for London.

See a map of all charging points here.

For comparison, there are 30,780 (Q2 2019) Ultra Low Emission Vehicles and almost 3,000 plug-in taxis in London.