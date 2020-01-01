The year 2020 begins in Europe with more than 8,000 locations where EV drivers can find DC fast chargers with CCS plugs. That's a thousand more than in Spring 2019.

According to the CCS Charge Map, new chargers are installed at a stable rate of several per day on average. We are not sure how accurate the data is (there might be hundreds of more chargers installed), but at this post we are focused more on seeing the overall progress over time and for particular countries.

The current edition of the map distinguishes the chargers as follows: 6,912 Regular chargers available 24/7

733 Regular chargers not available 24/7

208 Fast chargers available 24/7

415 Tesla chargers available 24/7 * Regular is usually 20-50 kW, while the Fast seems to starts from 100 kW and ends at 350 kW ** Tesla chargers are available only for Tesla cars *** A significant characteristic of CCS Combo locations are that they are often also multi-standard chargers, with both CHAdeMO and/or 3-phase AC type 2 along for the ride. **** CHAdeMO Association reports some 10,900 chargers with CHAdeMO plugs installed in Europe.

Number of CCS Combo chargers installed in Europe – December 27, 2019

Top 5 countries with the highest number of CCS Combo chargers installed:

Germany turns out to be not only the biggest plug-in car market as of now, but also notes the highest number of DC charger installations.