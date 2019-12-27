Volkswagen celebrates the sale of its 250,000th plug-in electric car since 2013. The jubilee vehicle turns out to be an e-Golf, delivered in mid-December. About half of cumulative plug-in car sales were BEVs.

"The 250,000th car is a “Pure White” e-Golf. Sandra Fleischer from Herne took delivery of the car at the Autostadt in Wolfsburg in mid-December."

The German brand this year already delivered more than 70,000 plug-ins, compared to 50,000 in 2018. The top markets for VW in 2019 are:

China

Norway

Germany

the USA

the United Kingdom

Let's take a look at what models are selling the best (cumulatively):

Volkswagen's offer includes: