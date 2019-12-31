This TeslaCam video captures a weaving BMW X5 (suspected drunk driver) who loses control and slams into a Ford F-150 truck. The BMW then rolls over out of control.

As you'll see in the video above, the BMW X5 is weaving from side to side in it lane as it approaches the Tesla. At one point, it even appears as though the BMW might sideswipe the Tesla. It does not, but soon after the X5 crosses the outside line marker and that's when the situation turns very dangerous.

The driver of the BMW must not see the curve that lies ahead. Instead of following the curve, the X5 continues on straight and the SUV end up in the gravel and then crosses over to another section of roadway where it smashes into the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

After hitting the truck, the BMW swerves a bit and then hits some sort of embankment which forces it to roll over. Luckily, the pickup truck driver manages to maintain control of the truck (that's some skilled driving). Even more impressive is that the driver of the truck immediately exits the vehicle and runs to aid those in the BMW X5. You can see the truck driver in the dust and he(?) sure is in a hurry to help those within the BMW SUV. The Tesla driver stops too.

Then we get to see another take of the video. This time it takes us a bit further back in time and you'll see just how poorly the driver of the X5 was driving prior to the accident. it appears as though there's only one individual in the X5.

Video description via Remington Guliano on YouTube: