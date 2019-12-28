The Charging infrastructure in France currently consists of some 28,666 publicly available points, which compared to a year ago is over 15% or over 4,000 more.

In the case of France (and many other European countries), the charging infrastructure is dominated by three-phase terminals.

Before we jump to the details, it's worth noting that some 7.4 electric vehicles fall on a single charging point (there are 213,000 BEVs), which increases to 9.3 after including 55,000 plug-in hybrids.

About 90% of all charging points are AC with a charging output of up to 22 kW, usually three-phase. The most popular category is 11-22 kW units - well, mostly 22 kW we assume, which is not strange at all, as the most popular model since 2013 (Renault ZOE) can use 22 kW three-phase as standard (some versions were in the past ready for 43 kW, but this type of charging points was rare).

One of the interesting trends is that the higher the power output, the quicker the year-over-year growth rate.

Charging points stats as of the December 2019:

18,546 (up 16%, 65% of all) of 11-22 kW (3-phase)

of 11-22 kW (3-phase) 7,568 (up 12%, 26% of all) of <11 kW (1-phase)

of <11 kW (1-phase) 2,551 (up 26%, 9% of all) of >24 kW (usually DC or rarely 3-phase 43 kW AC); 689 are at least 120 kW

Source: avere-france.org