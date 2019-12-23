The latest video from the Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai reveals construction work continues at a high pace (as of December 20th).

The footage provided by Jason Yang assures us that the third phase expansion is not a new manufacturing facility, but rather a parking lot. The second phase, on the other hand, is nearly complete with roof/equipment almost ready.

As previously seen, there are plenty of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3 in a parking lot, and some also parked on internal roads.

Video Description via Jason Yang on YouTube: (Dec 20 2019）Tesla Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai Construction Update 4K Some subscribers have been notified that Model 3 delivery will begin soon. It is expected that Tesla may deliver 4-digit Chinese-made Model 3 before 2020.

The phase three expansion (in parallel to the main production facility) turns to be a parking lot:

Tesla Gigafactory 3 (Source: Jason Yang)

The phase two expansion in the southern part:

New Tesla Model 3 on a parking lot:

