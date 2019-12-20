It only makes sense that Tesla, like many other companies, would host a private holiday party. It also comes as no surprise that the party was held at the Tesla Design Studio in Hawthorne, California.

However, what may have come as at least a wee bit of a surprise for some attendees is that the Cybertruck, next-gen Roadster, and Tesla ATV would be on display at the event. Tesla even presented the Cybertruck model (non-working, not made of stamped metal) at the event too.

While most of you have likely seen enough of the polarizing Cybertruck as of late, it's probably nice to see the next-gen Roadster on display again in all of its glory. Clearly, the Roadster and Semi, as well as the Model Y, have taken a back seat to the Cybertruck over the last few weeks.

There aren't many details about the private party, which is to be expected. However, some folks have posted images of the concepts that were on display.

If you follow social media sites and, more specifically follow and/or search for Tesla, there are plenty more shares out there. Above is just a sampling of what we've seen as of late. At any rate, Happy Holidays from all of us at InsideEVs and thanks for your support. As always, please leave us a comment below.