PSA Group is going electric in the UK with Pod Point, as a preferred charging infrastructure provider.
PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) teams up with Pod Point charging network as an exclusive charge point supplier in the UK.
The two-year deal includes not only charging stations for PSA's facilities, but also that Pod Point will be a preferred charging provider for customers.
Since all the PSA brands are going to add a free charging station and a "standard installation" to all BEV models, Pod Point has thousands of orders on the horizon coming.
"The new two-year partnership is a major advance in the French group’s electrification strategy, by assisting customers with the infrastructure to move to electric.
Pod Point is the UK’s largest independent provider of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and are a fully authorised by OLEV to install charge points under the Workplace Charging Scheme and the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme. The charge point supplier will also work with Groupe PSA’s leasing arm, Free2Move Lease, as the preferred charging provider, supporting fleet customers as they move towards an electric future."
The lineup in the UK consists of:
- Vauxhall Corsa-e
- Peugeot e-208
- DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE
- Peugeot 3008 SUV HYBRID and HYBRID4,
- Peugeot 508 & 508 SW HYBRID,
- DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE
- Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4
- commercial BEVs planned for early 2020.
Helen Lees, Head of Electric Vehicles & Connected Services for Groupe PSA UK, commented:
“We are delighted to have partnered with Pod Point as our exclusive charge point provider across Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Vauxhall. Groupe PSA is committed to social responsibility and our electrification strategy is at the heart of that. Mobilising our customers is a key element of our strategy, so we want to make it easy for our customers to access charging solutions tailored to their needs. We have seen already that customers have been impressed with the reliability and customer service from Pod Point and we look forward to working together.”