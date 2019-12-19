PSA Group (Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel/Vauxhall) teams up with Pod Point charging network as an exclusive charge point supplier in the UK.

The two-year deal includes not only charging stations for PSA's facilities, but also that Pod Point will be a preferred charging provider for customers.

Since all the PSA brands are going to add a free charging station and a "standard installation" to all BEV models, Pod Point has thousands of orders on the horizon coming.

"The new two-year partnership is a major advance in the French group’s electrification strategy, by assisting customers with the infrastructure to move to electric. Pod Point is the UK’s largest independent provider of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles and are a fully authorised by OLEV to install charge points under the Workplace Charging Scheme and the Electric Vehicle Homecharge Scheme. The charge point supplier will also work with Groupe PSA’s leasing arm, Free2Move Lease, as the preferred charging provider, supporting fleet customers as they move towards an electric future."

The lineup in the UK consists of:

Vauxhall Corsa-e

Peugeot e-208

DS 3 CROSSBACK E-TENSE

Peugeot 3008 SUV HYBRID and HYBRID4,

Peugeot 508 & 508 SW HYBRID,

DS 7 CROSSBACK E-TENSE

Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4

commercial BEVs planned for early 2020.

Helen Lees, Head of Electric Vehicles & Connected Services for Groupe PSA UK, commented: