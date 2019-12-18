Renault ZOE sales decreased (waiting for next-generation), but K-ZE noted 1,330 sales in China.
The Renault ZOE changeover to the next generation noticeably affected Renault EV sales results, which in November noted the second year-over-year decline.
The French manufacturer reports 5,470 electric car sales (14% less than a year ago), which is more than 2.8% of global volume.
It could be worse (ZOE went down by 39%), but Renault is benefiting from the introduction of the Renault City K-ZE in China. With 1,330 sales in its second month on the market, the K-ZE might become a black horse in Renault's lineup.
Renault electric car sales – November 2019
After 11 months of 2019, sales exceed 54,600 YTD (up 29% year-over-year).
That's roughly 2.5% of the total volume for the brand globally (3% in Europe).
Models
- Renault ZOE (passenger and commercial versions) – 3,274 (down 39%) and 43,417 YTD (up 24%)
- Renault City K-ZE – 1,330 (new) and 1,514 YTD (new)
- Renault Kangoo Z.E. – 843 (down 8%) and 9,461 YTD (up 26%)
- Renault Master Z.E. – 23 (down 18%) and 269 YTD (up 254%)
Data does not include the Twizy – heavy quadricycles (L7e).
Additionally, Renault Samsung Motors sold 58 (up 45%) SM3 Z.E. (795 YTD, down 35%) in South Korea.