Plug-ins now account for just 26% of total BYD's passenger car sales in China.

In November, BYD managed to sell 10,675 plug-in electric cars in China, which is the worst result in 21 months and 63% less than a year ago.

The demand significantly declined since July, when the Chinese government significantly limited New Energy Vehicle incentives.

BYD's sales decline (year-over-year):

  • July: down 12%
  • August: down 23%
  • September: down 48%
  • October: down 54%
  • November: down 63%

After 11 months of 2019, BYD sold over 208,000 plug-in electric cars in China - 10 more than in 2018, but it will be difficult to sell over 18,500 in December to beat 2018's total result of 227,152.

More BYD news

byd europe largest ev bus order BYD Scored Europe’s Largest Ever Electric Bus Order
tesla byd ev sales This Year, Tesla Left BYD Behind In Global EV Sales Race
byd introduced e3 model china BYD Introduces New e3 Electric Sedan In China
anheuser busch zero emission beer delivery Anheuser-Busch Completes First Ever Zero-Emission Beer Delivery

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2019

external_image

BYD sales breakdown

The Chinese manufacturer is experiencing especially rough times with the PHEVs:

  • BEVs: 7,375 (down 52%)
  • PHEVs: 2,675 (down 80%)
external_image

Models

  • Qin BEV – 2,443
  • Yuan BEV – 2,412
  • e2 - 1,524
  • Song PHEV – 1,094
  • Tang PHEV – 1,026
  • e3 - 625
  • Song BEV – 479
  • Qin PHEV – 364
  • e1 - 292
  • Song MAX PHEV - 191
  • e5 – 121
  • Tang BEV - 104
  • S2 - 0

Overall BYD sales look scary these days:

 