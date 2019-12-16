In November, BYD managed to sell 10,675 plug-in electric cars in China, which is the worst result in 21 months and 63% less than a year ago.

The demand significantly declined since July, when the Chinese government significantly limited New Energy Vehicle incentives.

BYD's sales decline (year-over-year):

July: down 12%

August: down 23%

September: down 48%

October: down 54%

November: down 63%

After 11 months of 2019, BYD sold over 208,000 plug-in electric cars in China - 10 more than in 2018, but it will be difficult to sell over 18,500 in December to beat 2018's total result of 227,152.

BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2019

BYD sales breakdown

The Chinese manufacturer is experiencing especially rough times with the PHEVs:

BEVs: 7,375 (down 52%)



PHEVs: 2,675 (down 80%)



Models

Qin BEV – 2,443

Yuan BEV – 2,412



e2 - 1,524



Song PHEV – 1,094

Tang PHEV – 1,026



e3 - 625

Song BEV – 479



Qin PHEV – 364

e1 - 292

Song MAX PHEV - 191

e5 – 121

Tang BEV - 104



S2 - 0



Overall BYD sales look scary these days: