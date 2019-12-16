Plug-ins now account for just 26% of total BYD's passenger car sales in China.
In November, BYD managed to sell 10,675 plug-in electric cars in China, which is the worst result in 21 months and 63% less than a year ago.
The demand significantly declined since July, when the Chinese government significantly limited New Energy Vehicle incentives.
BYD's sales decline (year-over-year):
- July: down 12%
- August: down 23%
- September: down 48%
- October: down 54%
- November: down 63%
After 11 months of 2019, BYD sold over 208,000 plug-in electric cars in China - 10 more than in 2018, but it will be difficult to sell over 18,500 in December to beat 2018's total result of 227,152.
BYD plug-in electric car sales in China – November 2019
BYD sales breakdown
The Chinese manufacturer is experiencing especially rough times with the PHEVs:
- BEVs: 7,375 (down 52%)
- PHEVs: 2,675 (down 80%)
Models
- Qin BEV – 2,443
- Yuan BEV – 2,412
- e2 - 1,524
- Song PHEV – 1,094
- Tang PHEV – 1,026
- e3 - 625
- Song BEV – 479
- Qin PHEV – 364
- e1 - 292
- Song MAX PHEV - 191
- e5 – 121
- Tang BEV - 104
- S2 - 0
Overall BYD sales look scary these days: