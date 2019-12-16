So, basically, our good friend Kyle Conner, founder of Out of Spec Motoring is always on the lookout for an amazing deal. While this is true of all cars, it's especially true when it comes to used Tesla vehicles. This is because Teslas are expensive, and used Teslas aren't necessarily cheap like many other cars.

As it turns out, Conner stumbled upon a used Tesla Model S 100D that was inaccurately listed as an old 60D. This meant he could potentially snag it for some $60,000! Crazy right? To top it off, the car in question only had about 50,000 miles on the clock, it was clean, no collisions, and just about fully loaded.

Sadly, he had to leave his home in North Carolina and travel to snowy Minnesota to take ownership of the cheapest Tesla in America.

The above video goes into more detail about the used Model S situation and recounts the super-cold trip back to an airport close to home. Check it all out and then leave us your insight in the comment section below.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: