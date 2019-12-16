This weekend we saw confirmation that the reservation holders of Made-in-China (MIC) Model 3s started receiving delivery notes from Tesla. That would support previous news about imminent deliveries.

The notice (via tesmanian.com), is that Tesla is now in touch with customers:

"Tesla delivery specialist will contact Model 3 owners within a week of the notification to confirm the following: Requirements for the installation of home chargers and fees

Vehicle registration info for the reservation holder’s Model 3

The Model 3’s loan and insurance—if necessary

The second payment and remaining balance payment

The delivery location and date"

It's not clear how many Tesla Model 3 might be delivered by the end of December, but we assume that a three-digit number is a worst-case scenario with a low four-digit number most likely. Not bad, considering that a year ago there was just an empty field.

In comparison, Tesla is expected to deliver more than 100,000 cars in Q4'2019.

Five-digit sales (at least 10,000) will be possible from Q1, as the production rate is already estimated at above 1,000 a week.

The production run consists of three colors: Midnight Silver, White and Blue.