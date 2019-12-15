While the Volkswagen Golf and Tesla Model 3 are fundamentally different cars in multiple ways — think compact hatchback versus midsize sedan and gas versus electric powertrain — they are very similar in other ways. For this reason, this matchup piques our interest.

Typically, we see (and share) a plethora of Tesla races where the competitor is a two-door, a two-seater, a sports car, a supercar, an exotic, etc. Many of the cars that are pit against Tesla vehicles are also ridiculously expensive.

However, in this case, the Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus faces off against a Volkswagen Golf R. Both cars are priced around $40,000, offer plenty of practicality, and perform exceedingly well. Like the Model 3, the Golf has lots of cargo space, offers room for five adults (though the rear seats are a bit tight for tall folks), rides and handles quite well, and comes packed with standard features.

One thing to keep in mind here is that while the "R" is the range-topping Golf trim level — meaning it comes standard with all-wheel drive and all the bells and whistles — the Model 3 Standard Range Plus is essentially Tesla's entry-level offering.

At any rate, check out how these two stack up in the video above. You may be quite surprised by the results. The video also compares the Tesla to other "average" ICE cars, like the Toyota Tacoma V6, Toyota RAV4, and a Hyundai Elantra Sport.

Video Description via Tesla Canadian Dad TCD on YouTube: